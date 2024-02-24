Algert Global LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Buckle worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

BKE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

