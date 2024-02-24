Algert Global LLC Purchases 25,730 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,074 shares of company stock worth $1,235,772. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

