Algert Global LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI opened at $15.26 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 over the last three months. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBI shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

