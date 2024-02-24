Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,719 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.