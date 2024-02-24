Algert Global LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,417,000 after buying an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.