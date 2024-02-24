Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,863,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1,447.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 276,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth $4,009,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

