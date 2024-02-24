Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.65 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $49.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00071250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00024193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,047,828,205 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

