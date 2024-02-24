Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 627,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.