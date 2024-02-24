Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $139.00.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.06 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

