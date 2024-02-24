Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 164722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

