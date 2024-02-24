Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.