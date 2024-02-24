Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $137.77 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018891 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005400 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
