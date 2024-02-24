Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$50.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,190.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

