Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 22,048 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 22,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $3,721,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,037,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %
AMZN stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.