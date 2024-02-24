Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares in the company, valued at $399,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

