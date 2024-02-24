American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $49.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

