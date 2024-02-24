American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Position Trimmed by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.75% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter worth $2,101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,522.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

