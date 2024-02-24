American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

American Software has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 231.6%.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.46. 463,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,589. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

