Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Posts Earnings Results

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$212.63 million, a PE ratio of -64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

