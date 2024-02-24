Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.79

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 23720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

