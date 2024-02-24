Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Battery Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.6% during the second quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after acquiring an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,735,000 after acquiring an additional 807,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.