Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 186,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 36.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

