Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $74,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.36. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.