Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $17.57

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
