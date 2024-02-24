Analyzing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 5.38% 5.43% 4.52% Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 1.20 $1.87 million $0.86 21.40 Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Industries.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Envoy Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

