Analyzing Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingspan Group and Aspen Aerogels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 132.18 Aspen Aerogels $238.72 million 4.99 -$45.81 million ($0.66) -25.69

Kingspan Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingspan Group and Aspen Aerogels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingspan Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Aerogels 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aspen Aerogels has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kingspan Group and Aspen Aerogels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A Aspen Aerogels -19.19% -10.89% -7.46%

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft Grey and Spaceloft A2 for use in the sustainable insulation materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.