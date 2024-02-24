Analyzing Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp 24.54% 13.43% 1.39% Mercantile Bank 27.09% 17.26% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mercantile Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Stock Yards Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stock Yards Bancorp is more favorable than Mercantile Bank.

52.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stock Yards Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp $438.92 million 3.08 $107.75 million $3.67 12.53 Mercantile Bank $303.50 million 1.98 $82.22 million $5.13 7.30

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Stock Yards Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services. This segment also provides securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, financial and retirement planning, and trust and estate services, as well as retirement plan management for businesses and corporations. It provides services in Louisville, central, eastern, and northern Kentucky, as well as Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner-occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

