Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,786 ($22.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,837.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,025.42. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,077.05 ($38.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,580.21). Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.39).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Dividend History for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.