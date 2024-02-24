Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,786 ($22.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,837.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,025.42. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,077.05 ($38.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,580.21). Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.39).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

