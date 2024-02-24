Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOUS. Stephens raised their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $10,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

