Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Financial Analysis

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 16.87% 6.51% 1.57% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.52 $58.13 million $0.30 36.57 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency. The company offers valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. It is also involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; data services to lenders; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services, as well as arranges conveyancing services. In addition, the company offers property management and software development; financial services; asset management; and chartered surveyors services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

