Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

