Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.81. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 147,409 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.