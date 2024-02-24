Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 678.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ANET opened at $267.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $44,686,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

