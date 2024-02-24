Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

