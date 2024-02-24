ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SPRY opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

