Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.83

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 6027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Artivion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $66,519.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $66,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,543 shares of company stock worth $2,449,082 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.