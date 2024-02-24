Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

