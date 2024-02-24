ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML opened at $933.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $959.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $813.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

