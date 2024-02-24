Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 523 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

