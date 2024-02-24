Asset Dedication LLC Buys 330 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,695,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $85.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

