Asset Dedication LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $222.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $222.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

