Asset Dedication LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,209.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,195.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

