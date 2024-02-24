Asset Dedication LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.