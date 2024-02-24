Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.57% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSD stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

