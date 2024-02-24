Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

