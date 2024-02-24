Asset Dedication LLC Sells 23 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $933.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $813.93 and a 200-day moving average of $701.32. The company has a market cap of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $959.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

