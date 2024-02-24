Asset Dedication LLC Sells 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK opened at $813.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $823.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $795.24 and its 200 day moving average is $721.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
