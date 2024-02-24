Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $178.29 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

