Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of AUTL opened at $6.11 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.