Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.11 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

