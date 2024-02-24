Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.87. 1,306,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,935. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

